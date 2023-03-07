Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Cream of the Crop conference in Koroit a hit

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
March 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Brown, Tania Luckin, Celia Hobbs and Jessica Knight at the Cream of the Crop conference at the Koroit Theatre. Picture by Anthony Brady

Some of Victoria's leading dairy industry figures were joined by international experts in a star-studded line-up for the 2023 Cream of the Crop conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.