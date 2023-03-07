Some of Victoria's leading dairy industry figures were joined by international experts in a star-studded line-up for the 2023 Cream of the Crop conference.
Amy Eggleston was a keynote speaker on Wednesday, informing the audience of her experiences as a fifth-generation dairy farmer from the UK.
New Zealander Mandy McLeod was the second international guest, conducting sessions covering communication skills and succession planning.
The theme of inspiring women was followed up with a panel discussion, which included Tania Luckin from Dairy Australia, and visiting dairy farmers Celia Hobbs (Northern Victoria) and Jessica Knight (Gippsland).
Other notable speakers on the day included John Darcy (Victorian Farmers Federation) and Dr Hannah Manning (AgVic).
The two-day conference began with a day-long session on Wednesday at the Koroit Theatre, before heading into Warrnambool that evening.
A dinner at Frolic Lane featured guest speaker Cressida Cains.
Thursday included breakfast in Warrnambool, farm tours and a visit to Volcano Produce at Tower Hill, with lunch following at the Union Hotel in Woolsthorpe.
Conference organising team member Chloe Brown was thrilled with how the event went.
"We had about 80 attend for the two days and over 100 at the dinner on Wednesday night," Ms Brown said.
"It was great to have people attending from across Victoria, the concept of the Cream of the Crop is one we are keen to grow statewide.
"We have received some really positive feedback about how much everyone enjoyed the conference.
"It is all about creating an environment that challenges, educates and supports each other."
This was the second year the Cream of the Crop conference has been held.
Ms Brown was joined on the organising committee by Lucy Collins, Renata Cumming and Jess Brown.
