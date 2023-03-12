Managing price risk versus cashflow

International wheat futures markets are now well below the highs reached in early February in Australian dollar terms.
Northern hemisphere crops will soon enter the critical spring period meaning weather forecasts and crop conditions will influence the direction of the market in coming months.
The United States Department of Agriculture rated the US winter wheat crop at just 34 per cent in good-to-excellent condition in its last crop condition report at the end of November.
This compares with the five-year average rating reported by Profarmer Australia of 49pc good-to-excellent at the same time of year, which is just before it goes dormant under snow.
The USDA will begin to provide its weekly crop condition reports again when the winter wheat crop comes out from dormancy, usually near the end of March.
As discussed in these articles previously, the world isn't abundant with wheat, or grain generally for that matter, and will need reasonable crops this year to satisfy demand.
The last USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand report indicated world wheat stocks-to-use is expected to reduce year-on-year. It's the same for corn.
Northern hemisphere spring crops are still to be planted and include higher protein wheats, along with corn, barley, canola, soybeans and other smaller crops like oats and pulses.
The adage in agriculture goes "high prices solve high prices" because growers typically plant more and increase supply.
The market appears to be banking on this, however most of the planting and weather to secure yields this year is still ahead of us and so the risk of below average production remains.
On top of this the Ukraine war continues, and the grain corridor deal is set to expire on March 18. The market expects the deal will be extended; if it isn't prices will be strongly supported.
Thankfully Australian grain remains competitive into global physical markets and so prices here have been able to hold relative to weakening futures.
WA grain appears to be priced the most competitively followed by SA and then the eastern states.
There are reports many grades out of the eastern states have become difficult to price into offshore markets given the higher risk and costs associated with upcountry logistics.
For growers holding grain and wanting to secure price but delay cashflow, remember you can sell grain for delivery in future months.
Many growers have been offering grain for sale with July delivery and payment, which is suiting many buyers who are bidding strongly in those delivery months.
