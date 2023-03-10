An Israeli-based agtech company has partnered with NASA Harvest to advance sustainable agriculture practices across the globe.
Agmatix uses agronomic data and advanced artificial intelligence technology to produce actionable insights at a field level.
NASA Harvest is the agency's global Food Security and Agriculture Consortium, which works with organisations to increase the use of satellite Earth observations.
In this case, a combination of ground sampling and remote sensing data will be used to support farmers in their transition toward sustainable agriculture.
NASA Harvest will provide its expertise on agricultural remote sensing and leverage tools developed by the consortium, which will then be combined with field data from Agmatix and processed using a proprietary AI algorithm.
These data-driven insights can help farmers make field-level decisions that impact sustainability most effectively, such as cover crop selection and fertiliser application.
The methodology developed within this partnership will track farmer efforts to improve conservation management and guide them to improve their sustainability levels.
Agmatix CEO Ron Baruchi said the collaboration would help food manufacturers meet consumer expectations for more sustainably sourced products.
"According to the World Economic Forum, sustainable agriculture practices must triple in order to prevent climate change," Mr Baruchi said.
"Currently, adoption is hindered by a lack of consistent and acceptable measurements at scale.
"Our collaboration will promote resilient agriculture beginning with smallholder farms in India and commercial farms in Brazil, and lead to further expansion worldwide."
NASA Harvest director Inbal Becker-Reshef said they were excited to partner with Agmatix to advance the use of satellite-based information to help inform on-farm decisions.
He said this information could ultimately result in increased resilience while reducing waste.
