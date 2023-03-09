Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Flooded and waterlogged pastures will need extra attention

By Brett Davidson. Agriculture Victoria Regional Manager, Dairy, Northern
March 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pastures affected by flooding and waterlogging last year will need extra attention this autumn. Picture by Alastair Dowie

Pastures affected by flooding and severe waterlogging will need some extra care this season to be successfully reestablished as healthy, productive pastures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.