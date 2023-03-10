This month, 150 dairy delegates from around South Australia will travel to Murray Bridge to explore dairy success, rethinking methane and intensifying dairy systems at the annual DairySA's industry conference
Returning for the eighth year - this highly regarded South Australian event continues to build on its strong reputation and success for connecting farmers, service providers, and industry members, while tapping into new ways of thinking.
Up to 150 delegates from across SA's Fleurieu, Barossa Mid-North, River and Lakes, and the South-East will meet face-to-face for the popular day, which is driven by local input from SA's central dairy farming community.
A spokesperson for DairySA said they are proud to present the conference in Murray Bridge given so many different issues the industry is facing.
"We know our farmers and work hard to meet their expectations, which means listening to their interests and asking what they want to see more of," the spokesperson said.
"In 2023, we are proud to present relevant, timely and challenging discussions which reflect the directions and subjects requested by our farmers."
Bec Walmsley, from Windy Vale Farm on the Fleurieu Peninsula, said it would be a good opportunity to gather the latest information, as well as catching up with friends from the industry.
"The central conference is an opportunity for us as farmers and our staff to access research, resources and information from Australia and the world, to bring home to our business," Ms Walmsley said.
"There's always something to learn from and integrate at home or help develop new ideas and plans to improve our businesses.
"It's also an opportunity to chat with our local farming families, friends, and service providers away from the farm."
The event will be a welcome start to the year, with innovative experts and industry professionals leading the discussion.
This year's keynote speakers include world renowned dairy adviser, Joseph "Jake" Martin III, Scott McDonald from Agriculture Victoria, Olie Le Lievre from Humans of Agriculture, and Professor Frank Mitloehner from the University of California Davis.
In 2023 the post conference networking and dinner will also be held at Murray Bridge Racecourse's Bridges Event Centre.
The DairySA Central Conference is the result of a collaborative approach between DairySA and Central region South Australian dairy farmers and will be held on Wednesday, March 22, from 9am at the Bridges Event Centre.
Farmers and Service Providers are urged to book their tickets early to allow plenty of planning time. Registrations for both the conference and dinner are now open through Eventbrite here.
