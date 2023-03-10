Farm Online
Dairy farmers to head to Murray Bridge for DairySA conference

Lauren Thomson
Lauren Thomson
March 10 2023 - 6:00pm
Dairy farmers around the state will head to Murray Bridge to discuss issues relating to the industry. Photo: Supplied

This month, 150 dairy delegates from around South Australia will travel to Murray Bridge to explore dairy success, rethinking methane and intensifying dairy systems at the annual DairySA's industry conference

