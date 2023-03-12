Farm Online
Tommerup's Dairy Farm wins Australian Farmer of the Year Innovation Award

March 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Kay Tommerup, of Tommerup's Dairy Farm in Queensland, is thrilled with their win in the Innovation category at the Australian Farmer of the Year awards. Picture supplied

A unique boutique agritourism Queensland dairy farm has won the Australian Farmer of the Year Innovation Award.

