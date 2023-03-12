A unique boutique agritourism Queensland dairy farm has won the Australian Farmer of the Year Innovation Award.
Tommerup's Dairy Farm is a micro-dairy farm producing premium dairy products for the restaurant trade and operating a farm stay business in the Scenic Rim region of south-east Queensland.
Kay and Dave Tommerup have developed their business in the Kerry Valley in response to the challenges the family farm has faced in the past 25 years - including deregulation and drought.
"The focus of everything we do and every experience we offer is our dairy, our farm and our desire to build a farm business that can be taken on by our children and their children on this beautiful property that's been farmed by Dave's family since 1874," Mrs Tommerup said.
"We've gone from a dairy farm being propped up by tourism dollars to a dairy farm leveraging the benefits of agritourism to add higher value to our farm product and now we have a legacy for future generations."
Dairy deregulation hit the family in 2000 at a time when three generations were living on the farm.
"The dairy should have closed - the numbers told us so," Mrs Tommerup said.
"But numbers can't beat passion or respect for family and tradition.
"Five generations have milked cows on our beautiful farm, every single day in the same dairy for over 100 years.
"For Dave, giving up that tradition wasn't an option, no matter what the numbers said.
"Dairy farming is not his job, it's who he is, and it's who our family is."
Six years after deregulation, Dave and Kay Tommerup took over the family farm.
"All savings were gone; the maintenance and capital investment had been non-existent since deregulation," Mrs Tommerup said.
"We not only had to find a new income stream to combat the ridiculously low milk prices, we had to rebuild.
"I wasn't born in the region, so had relatively new eyes and could see the beauty and uniqueness of life on our farm, often taken for granted by those who've only known this life.
"For many farmers, the idea that their daily life could be interesting to visitors is... quite a stretch.
"When your confidence is diminished from years of being 'just a farmer' and at the bottom of the supply chain, it's hard to realise that what you do has worth to others."
In 2008 the Tommerups opened the farm to a little camping, animal feeding tours and school excursions.
"Scenic Rim Regional Council saw potential in our ideas and we joined their business development program," Mrs Tommerup said.
During the recent drought, when another round of dairies shut down, the Tommerups dug in, dropped their herd numbers to focus on quality, and launched their Jersey Girl brand.
They made the bold decision to leave milk processor Norco on January 2, 2021, focusing on their Jersey Girl line of boutique dairy products.
"We now process all of our own milk and cream within a micro, on-farm creamery - an investment funded by the success of our farm tourism," Mrs Tommerup said.
"We separate the cream in our century-old dairy with an Alfa Laval separator of the same vintage.
"The skim milk is fed to our pigs, and the cream is processed into our award-winning artisan dairy products, including our handmade cultured butter and the long awaited Farmer Dave's cream top Jersey milk.
"Every part of the process is done by us here.
"Our products are boutique, extraordinary and command a premium price."
Most of their dairy, veal and pork products are supplied to high end restaurants in Brisbane.
"These chefs have become part of our family," Mrs Tommerup said.
"They know us, our farm and our ethics intimately.
"Our farm, our story and our produce, is respected and showcased across their menus."
Now Tommerup's Farm has key strategic pillars - the dairy, farm stays, meat sales and farm experiences.
Their farmstay includes The Cottage and The Homestead, both built in 1888 and steeped in family history and both booked well into the future with cancellations snapped up within hours.
"In the eyes of our guests, our farm is their farm; it's a genuine place to connect with the land and the farmers, to with where their food comes from, and to make lifelong memories," Mrs Tommerup said.
School group excursions are a particular passion of Mrs Tommerup's.
"We're creating a connection that will shape their future opinions and consumer choices," she said.
"And perhaps, they might just see something that draws them to a career in agriculture - bringing a new generation of enthusiastic, passionate people to our industry."
Mr Tommerup said diversification had been the key to their farm's survival.
"Without diversification, we wouldn't have a legacy to pass on to our kids," he said.
"They now want to be a part of our business, and the sense of pride this gives me is indescribable."
Mrs Tommerup said it was music to her ears that a national agritourism strategy was being launched.
"I've long felt that as agritourism operators we float along almost in no man's land - not fitting comfortably into mainstream tourism, and not sitting neatly in agriculture either," she said.
"I'm very fortunate to live in a region that has embraced agritourism.
"Scenic Rim Eat Local Week, over the past decade, has lifted the profile and the confidence of so many farmers and producers in our region, and been the catalyst for countless ventures into this industry.
"Eat Local Week brings 40,000 visitors to our region, over $3 million worth of publicity, and injects $2 million into the economy.
"On our own farm that equates to almost 3000 visitors and incredible product sales."
Mrs Tommerup said the industry needed recognition from all levels of government that agritourism was farm diversification.
"It's farmers using their resources and skills to build resilience in the face of a changing landscape - environmental, climatic, social and financial, it's not a shift away from agriculture, rather a move to create a farm business that can withstand the challenges of the future," she said.
"Currently, to grow our agritourism business, we are forced to choose between farming and tourism.
"Agritourism isn't a change of use, it's a change of mindset.
"It's a change in the way we promote and value our industry, our farm product and produce, and it's time it was recognised that way."
Mrs Tommerup said a set of guidelines was needed that allowed farmers the right to farm and to build a connection with their customers on the farm.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.