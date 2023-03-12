Farm Online
Dutch farmers, climate activists protest over policies

March 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Protesters, many carrying the upside-down Dutch flag synonymous with farmers' demos, have rallied. (EPA PHOTO)

More than 10,000 Dutch farmers have protested in The Hague against government plans to limit nitrogen emissions, a policy they say will spell the end of many farms and hit food production.

