Farm Online
Home/Rural Life

Crack den renovator prepares to flip second house in Charters Towers

GD
By Georgie Desailly
March 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nat Redgrave with Barry Redgrave and Tania White outside former "crack den" turned dream cottage. Picture: Libby Twine Photography.

For ex-miner Nat Redgrave, becoming a TikTok star was not high on his priority list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GD

Georgie Desailly

North Queensland Register Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.