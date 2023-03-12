Farm Online
Cyclone Gabrielle damage for NZ farmers expected to hit $13 billion

Updated March 12 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:00pm
Pictures supplied by Te Pari Products.

New Zealand farmers are still reeling after Cyclone Gabrielle wiped away infrastructure and destroyed ready-to-harvest crops two weeks ago.

