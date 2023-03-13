Building on the revamped Sheep Producers Intentions Survey in October, 2022, latest survey data from sheep and wool producers shows that floods and weather hampered lamb selling in the final months of 2022.
Producers are planning to make up this shortfall in the first half of 2023.
The survey data has been published in the Sheep Producer Intentions PULSE survey (formally known as the MLA and AWI Sheepmeat and Wool survey).
Data was collected across several topics; however, the focus of the October 2022 survey was specifically on the lamb flock of producers and their intentions for the remainder of the spring flush and onward to June 2023.
The October 2022 survey reported on an estimate of the planned and forecasted lamb sales covering three time periods: reported sales (sales of lambs that had been made up to the point of the producer completing the October survey), planned sales (a producer estimate of the sales to be made in the remaining spring flush and the period up to 31 December 2022) and forecast sales (lamb sales predicted across the first half of 2023).
Latest pulse survey data shows that the majority of producers made some change to their planned 2022 sales volumes: 51 per cent sold fewer lambs than expected in this period,13pc reported they sold more lambs than expected and the remaining 36pc sold the number of lambs they originally planned to.
According to MLA's Market Information Analyst Jenny Lim, reasons behind the 51pc of producers reporting they sold fewer lambs were varied but essentially broke down into four key explanations.
"Floods and other challenging weather conditions impacted many producers' ability to achieve the targeted lamb performance," Ms Lim said.
"Other producers cited that lamb prices were below expectations and fewer lambs than expected were available.
"Some producers noted that on-farm priorities overtook their lamb sales processes."
When taking account of the lamb flock sizes, the analysis indicates that the 2022 lamb sales were closer to 8.75 million than the planned 11.84m.
"At the farm level, this was a 29pc decline in the average proportional change in lamb sales, underscoring the impact the above factors have had on producer behaviour," Ms Lim said.
"The results also highlight that some producers are taking an agile approach to their lamb sales, adjusting their position based on other intervening factors."
The holding back of lambs has now led to 55pc of surveyed producers expecting to sell more lambs in the first half of 2023 across most states and all farm sizes.
This translates to an increase of 3.27m lambs to be sold on the estimates from the October survey, total of 13.44m, in the first half of 2023.
