Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Rabobank report reveals global dairy value chain squeezed

March 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rabobank senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey for Australia says year-on-year milk supply growth in Australia is not expected until 2024. Picture supplied

Participants all along the global dairy value chain are feeling the squeeze, Rabobank says in a new sector report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.