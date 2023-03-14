Participants all along the global dairy value chain are feeling the squeeze, Rabobank says in a new sector report.
Producers' milk prices have tumbled from 2022's lofty levels while feed prices are at record highs, the bank says in its Q1 Global Dairy Quarterly.
At the same time, processors and dairy co-operatives entered the year discounting expensive inventory made with high-priced milk.
Higher inflation and rising interest rates were pressuring consumers toward more frugal purchasing behaviour, the report said.
Greater year-on-year milk production growth was occurring in 2023 in the key export regions, compared with 2022's low levels.
The report warned that farmgate milk prices were decreasing as they caught up to global commodity market trends.
"Expensive input costs remain a clear headwind worldwide and, combined with lower milk prices, are resulting in farm-level margin pressure," the report said.
"In response, dairy cow slaughter rates have escalated."
The report said dairy market price uncertainty remained across regions and dairy products.
A little more milk and a little less demand had contributed to weaker dairy commodity prices in the first quarter of 2023.
However, stock levels in the key exporting regions were not burdensome.
Cheese and butter prices had performed the best, while skim and whole milk powder markets had yet to find sound footing.
The report said consumers were part of the story.
"In a complex macroeconomic environment, with core services inflation remaining strong, there are increased signs of a slowdown in household consumption, which is likely to continue deteriorating over the coming months," Rabobank said.
"Consumers haven't left the dairy aisle, but they are looking for value."
Lower global cheese, milk powder and whey prices, year-on-year, were expected to support exports, the report says.
Much depended on internal Chinese policies and broader demand resilience to support dairy product prices in 2023.
Global dairy trade in 2022 was better than expected, despite China's retreat.
Exports to key importers including Mexico, Indonesia, Japan, Algeria and South Korea, among others, surpassed 2021 levels.
Rabobank senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey for Australia said the impacts of recent adverse weather conditions (with excessive rainfall) continued to plague milk production.
"At the halfway point of the 2022/23 season, milk production is trailing last season by 7.1 per cent and currently standing at 4.5 billion litres," he said.
Year-on-year milk supply growth in Australia was not expected until 2024.
Mr Harvey said the footings were in place for dairy farm margins in Australia to remain healthy as the country headed into a new season, beginning on July 1.
"Milk prices are still at record levels across the country," he said.
"Weaker commodity returns will flow across southern Australian pricing with a firm landing zone, given the solid domestic market returns and competition for milk supply among the dairy processors.
"Many dairy farmers enter autumn with good feed reserves and the availability of irrigation water and supplementary feed (after a decent 2022/23 winter crop) as preparation begins for the next season."
The report said Australian dairy exports were feeling the squeeze from falling local milk supply.
"In the first six months of the season (to December 2022), exports fell by 8.3 per cent on a volume basis," Mr Harvey said.
Rabobank also expects a softer tone to domestic dairy consumption in grocery and food service channels through the first half of 2023, as household budgets remain under pressure.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.