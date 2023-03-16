Onions saved a 15,000 hectare diversified farming operation employing 300 people, growing a variety of broadacre crops and irrigated vegetables, milking 2000 cows and running pigs in central Ukraine.
The farm's manager, Dutch farmer Kees Huizinga, built the farm up from an initial 1000ha and has run it for 20 years.
But because of the war, he oversees its operation at times from his home in the Netherlands, where his wife and two daughters now live for their safety.
Mr Huizinga outlined to Western Australian farmers recently the extreme difficulties of trying to run a large farm business in a country at war.
As reported last year in Farm Weekly, Cunderdin farmer and 2006 Nuffield scholar David Fulwood had visited Ukraine as part of his study travels and became friends with and kept in touch with some farmers there, including Mr Huizinga after being impressed by his operation.
Mr Fulwood asked Mr Huizinga to give fellow Nuffield scholars attending the recent Nuffield WA annual sponsors luncheon, an update via Zoom on what farming was like 12 months after eastern Ukraine and Crimea were invaded by neighbouring Russia, with Ukraine reclaiming some of its invaded territory back in subsequent fighting.
Mr Huizinga left no one in doubt that farming was very difficult and getting more difficult the longer the war dragged on.
"Ukraine will keep fighting provided the West provides it with equipment and ammunition," Mr Huizinga said.
But irrespective of the ebb and flow of military battles, business owners and farmers in Ukraine were "waiting for Russia to destroy Ukraine economically", he said.
"Last year wasn't too bad because prices (for food commodities) remained good," Mr Huizinga said.
"But prices now are 100 per cent lower than a year ago."
Cropping inputs, such as fertiliser, herbicides, pesticides and fuel were hard to get and, if available, were expensive, Mr Huizinga said.
"I hear the amount of fertiliser available this year will be half of what was available last year," he said.
"Most of this year's crop will only be feed (grade) wheat because of the lack of nitrogen fertiliser."
A short spring and summer growing season in Ukraine, renowned as the "bread basket of Europe" before the war with Russia because of its wheat, corn and barley production, meant having difficult-to-get inputs on farm when they were needed was critical to getting a crop in the ground or harvested at the optimum time, Mr Huizinga said.
For that reason he had bought five, old 65,000 litre railway tankers to store fuel for the farm's machinery.
"We've got them spread around the farm to spread the risk of one rocket blowing up all our fuel supply," Mr Huizinga said.
With Russia the world's third biggest oil producer and supplying much of Europe, many surrounding countries still dealing with Russia had diesel fuel available much more cheaply than it was available for in Ukraine, he said.
The farm's dairy business was less affected by the war than the cropping business because the cows were generally still able to be milked three times a day and the milk was still picked up by the processor.
But an uncertain electricity supply with frequent blackouts made milking a big herd on an 80-stand rotary dairy a sometimes frustrating and drawn out process, he said.
It also made pumping for drainage or irrigation opportunistic when power was available rather than to any plan and automated systems could not be relied on to start at a programmed time because of the blackouts.
"We were about to start building a third barn for our dairy herd (with daytime winter temperatures below zero degrees Celsius, livestock spend part of the year indoors in Ukraine) when Russia invaded," Mr Huizinga said.
"We had most of the materials for it already delivered, but of course we didn't go ahead and build it then, because we didn't know what was going to happen.
"Then when the Ukrainian army pushed the Russians back we got a little bit more confidence.
"Our herd is growing - it's a natural process, every dairy farmer knows how it works and you can't stop that - we couldn't sell the heifers, slaughter cows bring very low prices, so we try to keep them as long as possible.
"But with heifers and cows in there, our barns were becoming overcrowded, so we had to go ahead and start building the third barn so we've got somewhere to put the heifers."
Mr Huizinga said the crops the farm would grow now would be mainly grown to feed the dairy herd.
"We have cut back on our cropping area plans this year because export is impossible," he said.
"There are not enough ships, the capacity is not there and there are only three or four (Ukrainian Black Sea) ports still operating.
"There are long delays with (ship) inspections at Istanbul, Russia does not send enough inspectors so shipping has to wait - Russia is manipulating the system, if anyone votes against them at the UN (United Nations Organisation) they don't get wheat and they had a good year last year.
"At least 25pc of Ukraine's agricultural land is in the east and is occupied by Russian troops, 25 kilometres from the front there is no farming because of the constant shelling and there's land mines everywhere.
"We're in the middle of Ukraine, the fighting is not near us, we have not been hit by rockets or shells but the war still has an impact.
"It used to cost us $15 a tonne to truck our grain to the nearest port.
"Now it costs double that and there are no ships to take it - the real (export) bottleneck is at the ports."
Some of the farm's workers had left to join the fighting and two of those had been killed, Mr Huizinga said, but with reduced cropping the farm could still operate with about 300 workers.
Most of the labour intensive work was planting and harvesting vegetables, he said, which were still in demand and brought good prices, particularly vegetables that naturally keep for long periods without special storage requirements or preparation.
"Russia occupies about 80pc of the area where vegetable production previously was," Mr Huizinga said.
"We planted more than 300ha of mainly onions and carrots last year.
"The prices (people paid) for onions was crazy.
"Onions saved us, they compensated for other areas where farm production was down."
Mr Huizinga said the only positive aspect to farming in a war zone was that loan repayments with banking organisations based outside of Ukraine were suspended.
"We are not allowed to pay back foreign banks so our money stays in Ukraine and the banks accept that," he said.
The worst aspect of farming in a country at war was the "uncertainty" of the future.
Earlier, Mr Fulwood told lunch guests, the 15,000ha farm near the town of Kischenzi, 200 kilometres south of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, had been put together over 20 years by Mr Huizinga assembling small parcels of leased land.
After Ukraine declared independence in 1991, its farmland was divided up into small holdings for families who had worked it, but they could not use the land as collateral to borrow against it to buy the machinery needed to work it, Mr Fulwood said.
