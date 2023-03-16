Farm Online
Dutch farmer Kees Huizinga talks about challenges in Ukraine

By Mal Gill
March 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Western Australian Nuffield Scholar farmers listening to Kees Huizinga by Zoom at a recent Nuffield WA sponsors lunch.

Onions saved a 15,000 hectare diversified farming operation employing 300 people, growing a variety of broadacre crops and irrigated vegetables, milking 2000 cows and running pigs in central Ukraine.

