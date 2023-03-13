Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Ag Innovation plan to show farmers' multi-faceted carbon footprint

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated March 14 2023 - 9:18am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agricultural Innovation Australia chief executive officer, Sam Brown.

The combined carbon calculating knowledge of Australia's 12 primary industry-focused research and development corporations is being condensed into a farmer-friendly package to help producers cut their emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.