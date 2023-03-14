Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Global sportswear company Nike has followed PUMA to ban kangaroo leather

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 15 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nike has been under a lot of pressure from animal activists to stop using kangaroo leather.

Another big global sportswear manufacturer has ditched Aussie kangaroo leather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.