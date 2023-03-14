Another big global sportswear manufacturer has ditched Aussie kangaroo leather.
US sports giant Nike has joined with PUMA as the latest to move away from using kangaroo leather in their soccer boot business.
Both companies have now said they will use their own material in the future in the "uppers" of their boots.
Nike has said it will stop using kangaroo leather completely by the end of the year.
Germany's PUMA said the same a few weeks ago.
Their decision has been hailed as big victory by animal activists who have waged a long campaign against the culling of kangaroos in Australia.
Activists in the US have joined forces with other groups around the world, including Australia, in an emotive social media campaign claiming kangaroo culling amounts to a wildlife massacre.
About two million kangaroos in Australia each year are culled, depending in state quotas, from a total population estimated to be 30 million-40 million.
The US is the second biggest buyer of kangaroo products behind Europe and the US trade alone is worth about $80 million annually.
Only Adidas of the big three manufacturers is still using kangaroo leather in boots but activists are now stepping up their campaign for them to join the ban.
According to the Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia, the industry is worth more than $200 million to the Australian economy and employs more than 3000 people, most who live and work are in remote and rural communities.
Kangaroo leather has traditionally been valued by companies like Puma and Nike for its lightness and strength.
Australia's kangaroo industry has been trying to counter animal activists on several fronts, trying to have the actual information on culling put before the public.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
