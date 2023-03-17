Global wheat supplies tight

International wheat futures markets continued their slide lower last week before clawing back some losses on Friday night.
The United States Department of Agriculture released its updated World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, which didn't offer a lot of new information.
Markets were generally expecting the numbers provided in the WASDE and so it didn't have a large impact on price.
The move higher on Friday night appeared to be on the fact Russia has not yet agreed to extend the Black Sea grain corridor deal due to expire on March 18.
There are reports that exports from the region have slowed as traders become more risk averse with the deadline approaching.
At this stage the market is pricing in the expectation that Russia will extend the corridor deal. This means that if they don't, it would likely see prices improve.
Let's remember current global supplies remain tight.
The USDA WASDE report indicated the world wheat stocks-to-use ratio (excluding China) will reduce year on year to 19.8 per cent in 2022/23.
That means there is enough wheat on hand in the world to feed just under 20pc of the population for a year. Put another way, stocks can satisfy global consumption for a little under 2.5 months.
Note China is excluded because typically grain there is not available to the world.
It is the tightest global wheat stocks have been since 2007/08 when stocks-to-use excluding China reached 17.5pc. Since 2007/08, the ratio has been as high as 27.6pc and averaged 24.4pc.
The market is expecting the world to produce more wheat this coming year and exports to continue from the Black Sea, and this may well eventuate.
However northern hemisphere winter crops are currently dormant under snow and spring crops such as high protein wheat, corn, soybeans, canola, barley and minor crops are still to be planted.
This is maintaining robust demand for Australian grain evidenced by 43 different buyer businesses purchasing grain through Clear Grain Exchange last week.
The demand for grain was healthy across all states with 19 different buyers in NSW, 14 in Vic, two in Qld, 13 in SA, and 19 in WA. More buyers were searching for grain offered for sale.
The underlying demand for Australian grain remains strong and generally prices of grain that's trading are holding well against falling international futures prices.
Growers "offering" their grain for sale to all buyers, rather than hitting published cash bids, are helping to achieve this. Note traded values versus published bids in the table.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.