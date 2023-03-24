Farm Online
Pairtree Pipes launched at evokeAg conference

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
March 24 2023 - 11:00am
Hamish Munro and Tyson Hackwood at evokeAg last month in Adelaide.

A company committed to streamlining data access for farmers has created a new platform to make it easier for agribusinesses and consultants to connect with this information.

