February beef exports up

DESPITE wet weather challenges spilling over into February, weekly kill rates held their ground in the first three weeks of the month and then gathered pace at the end of the month to reach 113,000 head, the highest weekly kill since 2020.
In consequence, beef exports for February jumped to 70,379 tonnes, a creditable rise of 18 per cent on last year but still the third lowest February tonnage in the past 12 years. Average February volume since 2012 has been 83,000 tonnes with a high point in 2015 of 106,000t.
Noticeably the increase in the kill is being driven by female cattle.
Since mid/late January when the proportion of females in the kill was a very low 37pc, female numbers have steadily increased while male cattle numbers have remained relatively static, according to figures published by MLA.
By the end of February the difference was an extra 10-11,000 females compared to just 2-3000 extra male cattle. Accordingly the female proportion of the kill jumped to 42pc.
This step up in availability of female cattle is in large part being influenced from the south.
The big weaner sales have been going since early January and any cows to be culled have naturally followed on. This pattern is evident in the larger physical markets such as Wagga where the weekly offering of good heavy cows climbed from 200 head or fewer at the end of January to well over 700 head last week.
Cows should continue to come forward in the south through March/April by which time first-round musters should be getting under way in the north.
That would normally point to a first-half peak in slaughter numbers and beef exports in May/June but the devastating floods in north-west Queensland and eastern parts of the Northern Territory have yet to reveal the full extent of livestock losses and damage to transport infrastructure.
With cows driving the increase in slaughter numbers, it is not surprising that frozen beef made up the bulk of February's increased export tonnage.
Of the 18,900t total volume increase on previous month, 14,100t was frozen and just 4800t was chilled product.
Given the decline in United States domestic cow slaughter, the upward turnaround in the US import price of 90CL and the sharp decline in the value of the Australian dollar, it would be easy to think that the US may have taken up a large proportion of the increased amount of Australia's frozen beef exports in February.
However, both the US and China were relatively modest players in the February result.
Surprisingly the biggest mover was Indonesia who lifted their total volume from 1900t in January to 6300t in February. All but 400t of this 4400t increase was frozen beef.
Of Japan's 4700t total increase month-to-month, almost 3000t was frozen beef.
Similarly Korea's 3200t step up in February included almost 2700t of frozen beef.
The US lifted its February total by 2700t, which included just 1600t of frozen, and China took an extra 2300t in February including 1500t of frozen.
The reason for not seeing a bigger lift in US market volume in February probably stems from the contracts being written back in December when the price of 90CL was still falling and US market participants were inclined to sit on the sidelines.
The situation now, however, is quite different.
Imported 90CL bottomed out at US237c/lb FOB East Coast in January and has since climbed to 264c/lb. The AU$ has fallen from 71 cents at the beginning of February to 65c last week. US beef cow slaughter, according to Steiner, is down by double digits and improving pasture conditions are expected to continue to contain cow slaughter.
Accordingly US domestic lean beef prices are trending higher and this is underpinning values for imported beef.
Steiner notes that much of the current interest from the US for imported product is for delivery in May and June but they also note that demand during the summer months is far from certain.
Failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the US has spooked global markets and raised concerns about a possible rerun of the economic contraction in the US which followed the Global Financial Crisis of 2008.
As to the increased interest from Indonesia, it would seem to correspond with Ramadan, which begins on March 22 and continues through to April 21 ending in the celebratory Eid al-Fitr.
DESPITE the intensity and spread of the recent rain, processors have generally been able to work around and patch any gaps that appeared in kill schedules and none of the majors spoken to this week reported any lost time, including Townsville.
In fact, the supply pipelines remain very much intact with bookings out into the first week of April.
Accordingly grid rates have seen minimal or no adjustment with YP ox quoted at 605-620c/kg and heavy cow at 540.
No one knows just yet how it is going to look after the waters recede and country dries out but from a supply point of view it may well be June before first-round cattle start to come forward from affected Gulf and Territory areas.
However, it is a different story at the southern extremity of the continent.
A bit of heat in recent weeks has finally triggered the flow of cull cows to market in southern NSW and Vic but it still remains tight in SA.
Processors had been anticipating an earlier start to the run but as recently as mid-February the supply situation was such that southern operators were still coming up into Queensland markets looking for cattle.
On the meat side, the domestic market seems once again to be going through the same gyrations that occurred last year when an uncharacteristic spike in beef exports occurred in August against a background of heavy oversupply in the domestic space.
Reports at the time spoke of export shipments going on water unsold and similar reports are circulating once again.
