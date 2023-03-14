Cattle Producers Australia withdraws legal challenge

Breakaway grass-fed group, Cattle Producers Australia, has withdrawn legal action it launched against the newly formed Cattle Australia last year.
The Supreme Court of Queensland ordered the parties into mediation in November last year after CPA claimed the body formerly known as the Cattle Council of Australia had taken over the reform process around grass-fed representation and produced a "flawed and undemocratic structure with no secure funding plan".
At that time, CPA claimed the constitution devised by CCA for Cattle Australia was "inadequate and inappropriate".
Late yesterday, the Cattle Australia board announced that after two months of meetings and communications between senior leaders of CA and CPA a settlement had been reached and the challenge to the originating constitution of Cattle Australia had been withdrawn.
CPA Chair Ernie Camp thanked his fellow CPA leadership group including Dr Paul Wright, Cameron McIntyre, Norman Hunt and Loretta Carroll for their commitment to pursuing positive outcomes for grassfed cattle producers.
He said the settlement provided a clear way forward for Cattle Australia to deliver on its Industry representative missions and goals.
Cattle Australia deputy chair Garry Edwards said that CA had taken on feedback from CPA and committed to doing an early review of the policy advisory council component of the CA constitution.
He said the completion of this review prior to the appointment of the new PAC, required under the Constitution would give all CA members surety that CA would follow through on the process of delivering national representation and genuine industry reform.
Mr Edwards called the settlement a great step forward in creating the unity that's needed for Cattle Australia to be the peak national representative body for our grassfed cattle industry.
He congratulated CPA leaders for their positive engagement with CA and their leadership to reach this decision.
Cattle Australia said the settling of the matter cleared the way for the board to begin its task to represent the best interests of grass roots cattle producers.
