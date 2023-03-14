Farm Online
Cattle Producers Australia withdraws legal challenge against new grass-fed body

Updated March 15 2023 - 8:53am, first published 8:29am
Breakaway grass-fed group, Cattle Producers Australia, has withdrawn legal action it launched against the newly formed Cattle Australia last year.

