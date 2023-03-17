Agribusiness buzz in brief

The creeping rise in the Australian Agricultural Company's share ownership stake by British billionaire, Joe Lewis' Tavistock Investments group crept a little higher in the past six months - from 50.07 per cent of the big beef business, to 51.08pc.
Between mid-October and early March, the AACo Trust, based in New Providence in The Bahamas, lifted its stake to almost 308 million shares paying between $1.61 cents a share in February and $1.81c in October.
AACo's share price peaked around $2.36 mid last year and has been slipping in value since.
Despite rallying to a $1.88 January high, its shares have traded around $1.60 each in the past week.
Incitec Pivot has confirmed the appointment of Mike Carroll and John Ho to its board of directors, commencing this month.
Mr Carrol was announced last year as chairman designate for the proposed standalone Incitec Fertilisers business, if the split is approved by the fertiliser and explosives company's shareholders.
A former agribusiness banker, he has a served on a long list of agricultural company boards and organisations and has been working with the fertiliser management team in preparation for the proposed structural separation from Dyno Nobel later this year
Hong Kong-based Mr Ho is the founder and chief industrialist investor of Janchor Partners with extensive experience as an investor and board director in Australia and elsewhere.
Janchor Partners has a 10.3 per cent share stake Incitec Pivot.
Mr Ho has elected not to be paid directors fees.
British environmental and engineering consultancy to the transport, energy and climate-related sectors, Ricardo, has bought a majority stake in Australian water policy and management advice firm, Aither.
Aither, which has offices in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra, said the new ownership group was highly complementary its own business and offered considerable scope for building scale with an offering in the entire water and natural resources value chain.
"The acquisition will enable the continued growth of Aither's leading capability in water policy, strategy and economics, and provides excellent growth opportunities for our resilience and adaptation area," a company statement said.
Existing directors, Will Fargher and Chris Olszak, remain as directors and shareholders.
Dung beetle expert and Australian Research Council College of Experts panelist, Professor Nigel Andrew, is the new chair of Science at northern NSW's Southern Cross University.
A 2020 Fulbright senior scholar, Professor Andrew (pictured) holds a Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Arts and is a Doctor of Philosophy.
He is the editor in chief of Austral Ecology; chair of the Holsworth Wildlife Research Endowment, and vice president of the Entomological Society of NSW, with a research interest in dung beetles.
His research plays an important role in the NSW Northern Rivers, nationally and globally as dung beetles are key ecosystem service providers both on farms and in native forests.
"These beetles, which bury livestock dung, can lock away some of the carbon and greenhouse gases produced by cattle and sheep," Professor Andrew said.
His research also examines insect pest control using Integrated Pest Management, which has relevance for the region's macadamia, blueberry and avocado farms
Climate technology company Rumin8 has appointed Prelude Ventures managing director Mark Cupta as a director after previously serving as an observer on the board
Breakthrough Energy Ventures partner Dr Peter Turner comes in as an observer, while current board director, Oliver Yates, has resigned his directorship.
Both Prelude Ventures and Breakthrough Energy Ventures are investors in Rumin8.
Chairman Dr Stewart Washer said Mr Yates guidance and insights had been instrumental in helping Rumin8 achieve its goals, particularly with the feed additive business' entry into the US market.
The Australian Seed Federation has appointed Katherine Delbridge as its new chief executive officer, who moves from CropLife Australia, where she had the government and industry relations, and corporate affairs role for five years.
Prior to working at CropLife she spent a decade with National Disability Services, the peak industry body for disability service providers.
ASF president, Rowena Petrie, said federation members were facing challenges regarding the international trade and movement of seed and biosecurity threats all while trying to ensure healthy seed was available for sustainable agriculture and food systems.
"That's why it is so valuable to have a strong industry voice in the Australian Seed Federation."
A national coalition of over 40 legal service providers, unions, ethnic community peak bodies, churches, and national organisations is calling on Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil to urgently bring widespread migrant worker exploitation out of the shadows.
Led by the Migrant Justice Institute and Human Rights Law Centre, the Breaking the Silence proposal has urged the federal government to establish whistleblower protections that would enable migrant workers to report exploitation without risking their visa.
Proposed reforms include protection against visa cancellation for exploited migrant workers who take action against their employer and have breached their work conditions, and short-term visas to allow exploited migrant workers to stay in Australia to pursue claims against employers.
Paraway Pastoral Company's Rocklands station manager, Matt Barrett has taken over as chairman of the Northern Australia Beef Research Council's Barkly Regional Beef Research Committee.
He follows Illfracombe grazier, Rob Pearce, being appointed to replace Nina House as chair of the West Queensland RBRC.
The NABRC connects producers, researchers and industry stakeholders to lift production in Australia's northern grassfed beef industry, supporting producers to adopt new technology and best practices by sharing cutting edge research.
It draws on help by its partners at Meat and Livestock Australia, CSIRO, in the state government agencies and universities.
NABRC chairman, Dr John Taylor, said a strong level of producer involvement was vital to the success of the organisation.
Mr Barrett was looking forward to supporting research such as cost efficiencies, grazing land management, reproductive rates and calf survival.
