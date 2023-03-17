Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

March 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Lewis buys more of AACo

The creeping rise in the Australian Agricultural Company's share ownership stake by British billionaire, Joe Lewis' Tavistock Investments group crept a little higher in the past six months - from 50.07 per cent of the big beef business, to 51.08pc.

