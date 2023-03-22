Incitec Pivot Fertilisers are experts when it comes to seasonal fertiliser strategies

Incitec Pivot Fertilisers technical agronomists Jim Laycock and Clint Sheather inspecting the progress of a wheat trial. Picture supplied

Three consecutive years of above average rainfall and good sowing conditions have led to excellent crop establishment in recent times, but with soils drying and the 2023 autumn break forecast to arrive late, this year's winter crop establishment could be compromised by traditional seed placed fertiliser strategies.

Incitec Pivot Fertilisers (IPF) technical agronomist Clint Sheather said when growers apply fertiliser at planting they strive to avoid delay or reduced emergence, though there is potential for seed damage when fertiliser is placed with the seed.

"Damage can be caused by high levels of ammonia placed too close to the seed, or a potential osmotic effect where the fertiliser competes with the seed for moisture," Mr Sheather said.

"Crops vary in fertiliser tolerance, with oats, barley and wheat more tolerant than lupins and chickpeas. Canola is highly susceptible to fertiliser toxicity.

"While placing fertiliser with the seed is an efficient and convenient way to apply the nutrient early in the season, seed damage potential is ever present, so it's worth considering if alternative application strategies can improve establishment and maintain yields."

The 2021 and 2022 IPF trials at Young and Cowra in Central West, New South Wales, looked at different placement options for phosphorous (P) in canola, demonstrating how a split P application can help maintain yield and increase flexibility for growers.

Canola harvest underway next to Incitec Pivot Fertilisers' trial site near Young, NSW. Picture supplied

Multiple rates of P were applied (0, 5, 10, 20, 30 and 40 P/ha) as MAP and SuPerfect using four different placement methods, including a control with no fertiliser; seed placed; surface broadcast prior to seeding; and a split application including broadcast pre-planting and seed placement. MAP was used as the P source with all seed placed fertiliser applications.

"Seeding conditions were ideal, with little difference in plant establishment between the treatments, highlighting the importance of adequate soil moisture when seed placing fertilisers.

"Seed placed P proved to be an efficient application method maintaining yield. Split applications improved yield and provided more flexibility, and broadcasting P improved yield compared to the control."

Routine soil testing is also key to determining fertiliser strategies and mitigating establishment risks. Existing nutrient levels will inform whether a split Starter P strategy could provide the best return on investment.

"Starter P supplies small rates of P at 5kg P/ha to ensure root growth and early season vigour, with additional reserves supplied from the soil. Where capital applications are required, a split application strategy could minimise toxicity risk by combining seed placed starter P to maintain yields with a pre-plant broadcast to make up the balance of required inputs."

Phosphorous budgeting is another useful tool to determine nutrient input requirements and is undertaken by calculating the levels of P exported by grain.

Phosphorous concentrations vary significantly between canola and wheat. Average canola removal rates across southern Australia have ranged from 3.6 to 7.2kg P/t grain while wheat varied from 2.3 to 36 kg P/t grain (Norton, 2014).

Grain testing to establish these values can help determine P application rates as part of a replacement strategy, and should be combined with routine soil testing. Fertiliser type and seeding equipment are other key considerations for growers planning to place fertiliser with the seed.

"MAP is a more suitable choice for susceptible crops like canola. DAP has a higher osmotic potential than MAP, and higher potential to cause ammonia toxicity.

Mr Sheather taking soil tests post canola harvest near Young, NSW. Picture supplied

"Seeding equipment can also have a bearing on establishment. The safest application equipment allows the fertiliser and seed to be applied in separate bands.



"Placement below and to the side of the plant line with a minimum of 50mm of separation is the most effective method of avoiding seed or root contact."

Changes in application equipment should be considered for its potential to alter seed safety, even changes to row spacing.

"There is more than one grower out there who has learnt the hard way that increasing the row spacing and keeping fertiliser rates the same can result in reduced plant population.

"The safest way to manage fertiliser application with the seed is to calculate the Seed Bed Utilisation percentage (SBU%). This factors in the width of the seed row and row spacing, and is a risk analysis tool to determine potential for emergence damage."

Safe rates tables are available on the IPF website, and are ideal for determining safe application rates based on fertiliser, crop and soil type, as well as soil moisture.