Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Rabobank gets serious about Canadian expansion plans

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
March 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rabobank eyes serious growth in Canadian farm loan market

Dutch agribusiness banking giant, Rabobank, is expanding its on-farm finance footprint into Canada, hopeful of gaining up to 15 per cent of that farm lending market by 2040.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.