Rabobank eyes serious growth in Canadian farm loan market

Dutch agribusiness banking giant, Rabobank, is expanding its on-farm finance footprint into Canada, hopeful of gaining up to 15 per cent of that farm lending market by 2040.
Although it has had a low profile presence in Canada for 25 years with loans primarily to large agribusinesses, Rabobank is ramping up its focus on farm loans, initially in the prairie grain growing provinces of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.
Its loan offering will concentrate on land and equipment purchases, and sustainable initiatives such as gas biodigesters.
Co-operative-owned Rabobank operates in 38 countries with a loan portfolio worth about $119 billion, including in Australia where it is one of the top three farm sector bankers.
It wants to cash in on Canada's strong capacity as the world's fifth-largest agricultural product exporter.
The government-owned Farm Credit Canada is the nation's biggest agricultural lender with about a third of Canada's $130 billion farm debt.
Coincidentally, several foreign lenders have exited the Canadian banking sector in recent times, notably British giant HSBC, which sold its Canadian division to Royal Bank of Canada in November.
RELATED READING
Rabo has reportedly been weighing up expanding its lending business to the on-farm market for almost a decade.
It now expects its new service to be profitable from the start, emboldened by the past year's bullish global wheat and canola returns to farmers.
Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.