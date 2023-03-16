Farm Online

Wastewater analysis shows increasing use of opioids in regional Australia

Millie Costigan
By Millie Costigan
March 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Regional Australians are using more drugs, per capita, than those living in cities, a study of Australian wastewater has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millie Costigan

Millie Costigan

Regional Cadet

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.