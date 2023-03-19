Six Case IH dealerships in north Queensland have changed hands.
The branches have been bought by Brown and Hurley, one of Australia's largest truck and trailer dealers, which has been expanding into agricultural machinery.
A 'business as usual' approach is being taken for the branches at Ayr, Mackay, Proserpine, Cairns, Innisfail and Tolga.
Alongside the Case IH line-up of farm machinery, the Brown and Hurley dealerships at Ayr, Cairns, Innisfail and Tolga will also start stocking some specialty tractors from New Holland and New Holland Construction, Case IH's stablemates under the CNH Industrial brand.
Brown and Hurley CEO Paul Hurley said it was a gratifying continuation of the company's expansion into the agricultural machinery sector, after its purchase of a Case IH dealership in Roma in 2019.
"Our business started with ag dealers and machinery in the 1940s before moving into the truck section of the market, so we're enjoying being back in the ag machinery sector and this further expansion into Queensland represents an exciting new chapter," he said.
"Customers of these six north Queensland dealerships can be assured their machinery and servicing requirements will continue to be top priority, and we look forward to working with them to identify new opportunities for their businesses."
CNH Industrial Australia and New Zealand managing director Brandon Stannett congratulated Brown and Hurley on the deal and welcomed the addition of the company's skills and expertise to the CNH Industrial dealer network.
"Brown and Hurley have been a leader in their field for many years, so we know our customers are the big winners here, benefitting from the knowledge and vast experience of the Brown and Hurley team, as well as the changes to the product line-up, which present fresh options for farming businesses in these Queensland locations," Mr Stannett said.
"Case IH customers in these areas have always enjoyed exceptional support and after-sales service from their local dealership, and that will continue to be the case, with Brown and Hurley renowned for its focus on the customer and their business priorities."
New Holland Agriculture Australia and New Zealand general manager Bruce Healy said the addition of New Holland machinery to a number of these new Brown and Hurley dealerships was a great move for local farmers, who would now have access to a wider range of machinery.
"These changes to the product line-up are also a recognition of the agricultural diversity of this wider region," Mr Healy said.
"Now, as the approved local reseller of New Holland specialty tractors, there's greater choice for local farming operations, and the option for parts and service for existing New Holland customers."
