Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

AgriWebb survey finds Aussie farmers more tech-positive than UK and US counterparts

By Liv Casben
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian farmers are the most technology positive compared to those in the US and the UK. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Australian farmers are much more focused on embracing technology than American and British producers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.