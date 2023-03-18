There is more bad news ahead for lovers of chips, crisps and the eternal dinner staple - the spud.
Farmers said Tasmania's supply of processed potatoes will continue to be thin in the coming weeks, after a spate of bad weather cut down on a key planting window prior to Christmas, and amid a big drop in the area planted in the state at the start of this season.
Sisters Creek potato grower and TFGA representative Leigh Elphinstone said farmers planted about 10 to 15 per cent less area during September to December than they would have normally done that time of year.
"Because the ground was either too wet and farmers decided it wasn't going to be economically viable to keep trying to grow them," Mr Elphinstone said.
With the smaller area planted and yields reduced by rain, the amount of processed potatoes available could be thin for some time.
"Once you get to the middle of November, the yield potential starts to drop off dramatically, and by Christmas time, you just can't make a return," Mr Elphinstone said.
One of the state's biggest potato growers, Bishopsbourne farmer Rick Elias, said he planted his spring crop about six weeks' late, due to weather.
"It's reduced the yield by probably 25 per cent to 30 per cent potentially, they are growing at the moment but the rain we got two weeks ago and the cold wet weather, it's just slowed them right down," he said.
"I just struggle to think that we are going to get much of a yield this year."
Read more:
Both Mr Elias and Mr Elphinstone said the surging cost of farm inputs like fertiliser, machinery parts and fuel in recent years was also to blame for the current shortages.
"In this last 12 months, we've seen the highest fertiliser prices we've ever seen, and it doesn't matter what you have to buy ... the prices have gone through the roof," Mr Elphinstone said.
That economic pressure was pushing more growers into other crops, he said, and there is little sympathy from the two major processing companies - Simplot Australia and McCain Foods.
He said potato growers have been "pushed too hard for too many years" on price by the two companies.
"I don't think they realise how drastic times have got for growers ... they have just been unwilling to increase the return that was needed, so that's turned a lot of growers away," he said.
The price increase of 25 per cent agreed last year with Simplot has not covered the increasing costs, he said.
"It was a pretty good rise, but it's been completely gobbled up by fertiliser and fuel," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.