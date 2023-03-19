PORK industry researchers have delved into improving precision livestock farming technology for producers, by putting tech head-to-head in a series of trials.
Most PLF technologies are designed to suit slatted floor production systems, according to SARDI reproductive research scientist Bryony Tucker, but most Australian producers use a deep litter, ecoshelter systems, which have different flooring and stocking densities compared to conventional slatted floor systems.
"The idea was to evaluate two commercially available automatic and remote weighing technologies for pigs to support producers in making informed decisions on the use of precision livestock technologies in deep litter ecoshelters systems," Dr Tucker said.
The two systems involved in the trial were a three-way sorter and 3D camera systems.
"With industry moving toward ecoshelters and not a lot of technology being designed for this housing option, we need to determine if change is needed in our approach to the design and application technology options for producers," Dr Tucker said.
"By trialling two commercially available systems, we can determine if either is feasible for use in an ecoshelter."
The three-way sorter is a balance scale weigh sorter system, with customisable parameters for pig direction flow which can direct heavier or lighter pigs to one side, to a separate pen or feeder.
"The sorter tech requires a training period, ours was over 21 days for the pigs to learn the system," Dr Tucker said.
It was positioned with feeders on either side and the trial results showed no decrease in pig visits over the training or sorting phase.
"This suggested there was no negative effect on behaviour," she said.
"There was no increase in tail biting or injury scores noted throughout the experimental period.
"The pigs did not appear to be afraid of it , despite being a bit of a novel."
The scale is a balance system, so it basically floats rather than being a weigh bar for pigs to stand on. It depresses to provide a weight difference.
But potential limitations of the system for producers were identified, according to Dr Tucker.
"It requires RFID tags for full function and not all producers are currently using those. It would be a big consideration to implement this technology in an ecoshelter," she said.
Placement within the ecoshelter also played a large role in its effectiveness.
"If placed too close to the bedding area a lot of compaction under the scales occurs, which compromises the required room to depress. So, it affected weight readings," Dr Tucker said.
The camera trial aimed to determine its suitability for analysing average weight and growth in an ecoshelter system. The fixed, 3D automatic camera system used the distance from the camera to the pig to estimate weight via an algorithm.
Output of the analysis included, average weight, growth per day and uniformity percentage across the animals scanned.
A LOCAL trial looked the efficiency of 3D cameras, to determine its suitability for analysing weight and growth in an ecoshelter system.
The trial looked at a two camera setup comparison, with cameras installed over the straw bedding area or on either side of the feeders, the cameras comfortably scanned about 150 pigs.
SARDI researcher Bryony Tucker said early on in the trial, there was a lot of variation from camera readings compared to the actual weights collected manually.
"The cameras rely on distance between the subject and the camera, but the deep litter shelters with straw have dramatically varying floor height, which caused inaccurate readings," Dr Tucker said.
The weight variation seen when weight was estimated by a camera placed above the straw bedding and actual weight, averaged 17.5 kilograms, whereas when the camera was located over the feed, this variation decreased to an average of 3.05kg.
"The fixed location near the feed pad is recommended if installing the system," she said.
Again, some limitations were recorded when adapting the cameras to an ecoshelter production system.
"It required constant internet access and the camera's heat source, attracted flies. But the new model has addressed this issue," Dr Tucker said.
This project was supported by Australian Pork Limited.
I am the Markets Editor and journalist at the Stock Journal. I am based at Nuriootpa in SA's lower north.
