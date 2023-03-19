Farm Online

Pork industry researchers delve into Australian piggery systems

Vanessa Binks
By Vanessa Binks
March 19 2023 - 2:00pm
SARDI reproductive research scientist Bryony Tucker hoped recent trials could improve technology suitability for pork producers. Picture Supplied.

PORK industry researchers have delved into improving precision livestock farming technology for producers, by putting tech head-to-head in a series of trials.

