Farm Online
Home/Beef

Randell family still using 143-year-old cattle brand at Mt Stuart Station

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
March 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grazier Jason Randell at Mt Stuart Station west of Capella is the fifth generation to still use and operate the 143-year-old cattle brand. Pictures supplied

A 143-year-old cattle brand first registered by a carpenter and wagon horse breeder in 1880 is still active on a property in central Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.