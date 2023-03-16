Farm Online
The owner is asking for $2.45m for this 86ha grazing farm in the North East

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 17 2023 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
A lot of money and effort has gone into upgrading this farm near Glenrowan for stock production. Pictures from Elders Real Estate

After some big spending to restore this farm in the North East to cattle production, the owner now wants to be rewarded with $2.45 million for the effort.

