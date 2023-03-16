After some big spending to restore this farm in the North East to cattle production, the owner now wants to be rewarded with $2.45 million for the effort.
The Greta Valley farm takes in 86 hectares (212 acres) available for private sale with an asking price of $11,557 for each acre.
Most of the upgrades are done for a new owner to run cattle again.
Fencing is all new, buildings and shedding have been enhanced, steel cattle yards for 100 head have been added along with a new race.
Water points have been improved and that new boundary fencing comes with an internal electric hot-wired subdivision into 10 paddocks including installation of a laneway movement system.
The neat farm on Fifteen Mile Creek Road in Greta South is within 15 minutes of the Hume Highway at Glenrowan and not far from the former home of the infamous bushranger Ned Kelly.
The farm includes a comfortable five-bedroom, two bathroom timber family home with a large adjoining undercover area.
The two large Elm trees in the shady garden are estimated to be more than 100 years old.
Shedding includes a 40x13 metre horse stable with tack room.
There is also an undercover arena and large exercise arena plus horse shelters in several smaller horse paddocks.
There a number of machinery sheds and a farm office.
Another new installation is the 260,000 litre Rhino steel water tank with reticulation to the home, garden and stock water with supply from a well and an equipped bore.
The land is gently sloping fertile loam and clay soils with further scope for improvement, although there has been a recent lime and fertiliser history.
Ten dams are spread across the holding.
A herd of 60 Angus cows and calves have stocked the farm in recent times.
Elders Real Estate agent Dave Colvin said an inspection would show all the recent work which has been done to upgrade the farm..
"While there will be no hurry to undertake, the purchaser could attend to some further pasture rehabilitation and improvement, but all the rest of this property which originally was named Glendale are in really great condition," Mr Colvin said.
"An inspection will quickly show the investment made, the works that are completed and both the lifestyle and productivity advantages of this farm."
For more information call Mr Colvin on 0408 500 239.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
