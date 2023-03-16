Farmers say the failure of a fake food maker to meet Australian food standards "are a cause for concern".
In an exclusive story today, Australian Community Media reported the discovery of a banned ingredient in plant-based chicken nuggets had led government authorities to refuse further imports.
The popular chicken product imported from fake food powerhouse Impossible Foods in the USA has been stopped at the border.
Not only did the nuggets fail testing, Impossible Foods has been issued with a "holding order" for the product.
NSW Farmers poultry manager Dave Banham said the "chicken" nuggets were found to contain calcium pantothenate, which is not permitted under Australian food safety rules, during a random test conducted by the Department of Agriculture, Forestries and Fisheries.
As a father of two, Mr Banham said it was concerning to hear synthetic versions of popular childrens' foods were not meeting food safety standards.
"You want to be sure that the food you're giving your kids is safe to eat, and this sort of case shakes confidence in synthetic food products," Mr Banham said.
"We understand synthetic or plant-based proteins are growing in popularity.
"But until we know those processed products are 100 per cent safe, my family will be sticking with natural foods like real chicken."
Mr Banham said it was important to separate the fact from fiction.
"As farmers, we grow the plants that make up these plant-based proteins, but what's really concerning is that healthy, natural foods are being demonised by the marketing department of food processors.
"Impossible Foods may like to spruik the 'healthy' credentials of their synthetic nuggets, but this case of failing food standards has to be a blow for them.
MORE READING: Another death with the return of an old mossie virus
"Synthetic or natural, the product needs to be safe, and we know animal-based proteins are safe."
These plant-based chicken nuggets are sold in supermarkets for around $13.
The ingredient calcium pantothenate (vitamin B5) was detected by authorities and is not permitted in the soy-based nuggets.
Impossible Foods is upfront with the inclusion of the ingredient of concern.
The manufacturer clearly states in its online information about the ingredients which make up its nuggets with the inclusion of Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B5) although there is no information on the amounts of the vitamin used in the product.
A holding order for the products has been issued under the Imported Food Control Act 1992.
"Holding orders ensure future consignments (same product, producer and country of origin) of a food are referred for inspection to verify compliance and safety," a department spokesman said.
The issue of fake foods was in the spotlight last year during a Senate inquiry into food labelling.
The government is still deciding how to act on the inquiry's recommendations to change labelling laws.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.