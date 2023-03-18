Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Has China ended its soft ban on Aussie cotton imports?

By Roger Tomkins, Australian Cotton Shippers Association
March 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie cotton exports to China over the past three years.

At the start of this century China was buying a little over one percent of Australia's cotton production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.