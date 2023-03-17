The run of strong farm auctions has continued with the sale this week of mixed farm at Bethel, west of Kapunda.
Hillcott Grove sold at auction for $2,525,000 or $6662/acre.
The Bethel farm had been in the same family for 54 years.
Auctioneer Geoff Schell from Ray White began the sale with a vendor bid of $1.7 million with strong competition to follow to push the price up to $2,525,000 at the full of the hammer.
This home block which takes in 153 hectares (379 acres) is located in a reliable area of the Lower North, 10km south east of Tarlee and under an hour to Adelaide.
Mr Schell said it was a well managed property, ideal for farm build up or a sound long term investment in quality farming land.
Improvements included a four-bedroom stone homestead in delightful garden setting.
It has a three-stand raised board shearing shed with undercover yards and yards.
The farm also has various farm/machinery shedding and enclosed workshop.
The Bethel area provides flexible enterprise options including growing cereals, oil seeds, legumes, hay and livestock production.
Long term annual average rainfall is 469mm.
The auction was held at Dutton Park, Kapunda.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.