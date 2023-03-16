Farm Online
Home/Politics

Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead remembered after losing battle with mesothelioma

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
March 17 2023 - 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead is being remembered as a staunch advocate for his seat's health system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.