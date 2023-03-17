Farm Online
Bega and Fonterra chiefs warn about farmgate milk price pressures

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated March 17 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 3:00pm
Bega Group executive chairman Barry Irvin and Fonterra Australia managing director René Dedoncker have both warned about the potential impact of global commodity prices in Australia next season. Pictures by Carlene Dowie

Global dairy prices will put pressure on next season's farmgate milk prices in Australia, two major processors have warned.

