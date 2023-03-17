Global dairy prices will put pressure on next season's farmgate milk prices in Australia, two major processors have warned.
But strong domestic market prices and tight milk supply will mitigate the impact.
And with world markets continuing to change rapidly, it was still too early to have a clear idea of where prices are headed.
"One of my favourite little sayings is the truth sets you free," Bega Group executive chairman Barry Irvin said in answering a question about next season's prices from the floor at the Herd'23 conference in Bendigo, Vic.
"We know the truth - the truth globally is all the gains in last year's global commodity price rises have been lost," he said
Currency movements had helped offset that a little, but not that much, he said.
Fonterra Australia managing director René Dedoncker also pointed to the impact of global commodity markets on returns, when discussing Fonterra Australia's 25 per cent half-year profit lift announced this week.
"We are not immune from Global Dairy Trade prices - 30 per cent of what we make still leaves this country," he said.
Both cited higher production in the United States and European Union, uncertainty about what was happening in China and tightening global economic conditions as factors putting downward pressure on commodity prices.
Mr Irvin said the one thing Australia could not hide from was global supply and demand.
"At the moment global supply is outstripping demand because of that very strong northern hemisphere spring," he said.
But both also pointed to some major changes in Australia in the past few years that would reduce the impact of those global forces.
Mr Irvin said the Australian market was somewhat disconnected from the global pricing at present with strong domestic market prices holding and increased competition for supply.
"Australia will be a combination of domestic returns, international returns and, quite frankly, competition," he said.
Mr Dedoncker said Fonterra's strategy of prioritising its milk into products that delivered the best returns helped maximise returns.
The global market was also a factor as was the size of the milk pool and Fonterra's view about whether that was stabilising.
A philosophy of achieving a margin - for both the farmer and Fonterra - and producing an affordable product for a consumer now sat behind its farmgate milk pricing.
"We will provide a farmgate milk price that will allow them to make a margin and consider their input costs," he said.
Mr Irvin said no one in his position could say what the farmgate price would be in June.
"It is too early for me to create a prediction, and I don't want to create a sense of gloom," he said.
"Stability or a small coming off of pricing would be what I would expect, but we are months away."
Mr Dedoncker it was difficult to pin down a price for next season yet because there were so many mixed messages around global factors, like northern hemisphere production and Chinese economic recovery.
"They do impact on the capacity of us to zero in on a price," he said.
"At the moment, the global commodity price for dairy is definitely coming off, so we need to be watchful."
Fonterra overall reported a 50pc jump in profit after tax to $NZ546 million ($508 million), up $NZ182 million ($169 million) compared with the same time last year.
Its Australian operation profit jumped 25pc to $NZ74 ($A69 million).
Although its milk collection in Australia fell 2pc to 66 million kilograms of milk solids, its sales volume lifted 5pc and its revenue lifted 37pc to $NZ1.253 billion ($1.165 billion).
Higher milk prices did see a lift in cost of goods sold to $NZ1.802 billion ($1.68 billion) but gross profit was still up 25pc to $NZ171 million ($159 million).
A 23pc blowout in operating costs to $NZ97 million ($90 million) did take the shine on this - but the bottom line was still up 25pc.
Mr Dedoncker said the success in Australia was down to its strategy of putting milk into areas of greatest return.
"The result demonstrates our total business is optimising milk in a way that is driving value," he said.
"The biggest benefit is we have options - we play in all of the key channels - that gives great diversity and reach into customers and consumers."
The strategy in Australia mirrors the approach in New Zealand.
Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell said the co-op's overall lift in earnings for the first half was thanks to its "scale and ability to move our farmer owners' milk into products and markets where we're seeing favourable prices".
"With whole milk powder prices down, we moved more milk into skim milk powder and cream products to optimise our farmgate milk price," he said.
"We also made the most of favourable margins in our cheese and protein portfolios, by moving a higher proportion of current season milk into these products which has benefited our earnings."
But operating costs remain a challenge for the Australian business.
"It does get a lot of attention - that line," Mr Dedoncker said.
Fonterra had been hit by huge rises in the cost of energy - particularly electricity and gas - and packaging requirements, such as cardboards and plastics - a lot of it double-digit percentage increases.
Significant supply chain disruptions and distribution and logistics challenges had also hit costs.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
