Erudgere offered as three separate rural lifestyle portions

PREMIER Mudgee, NSW, property Erudgere is being auctioned by Elders as three separate rural lifestyle portions on April 27.
The non-contiguous lots located 15km west of popular central west town are:
Lot 1: 212 hectares (524 acres) of vacant land, with excellent potential home sites.
Lot 2: 120ha (297 acres) of vacant land, which also has excellent potential home sites.
Lot 3: 179ha (442 acres) featuring an outstanding homestead set in attractive, well-maintained gardens.
As a whole, Erudgere presents as a very attractive, prestige medium sized rural holding.
The north facing, executive style modern homestead also has a pool and other structural improvements.
Soils run from rich red basalts to red loams.
The property is timbered with yellow, white and red box and apple gums to create an appealing 'park like' landscape.
There has also been an ongoing pasture improvement and fertiliser program.
The pastures primarily comprise of phalaris, cocksfoot, sub-clovers and lucerne.
The well watered property has frontages to McDonalds and Sawpit creeks and an excellent bore that has a reticulated system supplying the troughs.
Most paddocks have both a trough and dam for added livestock water security.
Erudgere is described as being the quintessential lifestyle property capable of providing supplementary income from either cattle, sheep or equestrian enterprises.
The well located property is being presented as being very suitable for retiring farmers or baby boomers wishing to escape the hustle and bustle of Sydney, which is about a three and a half hour drive to the south east.
Erudgere will be auctioned by Elders in Mudgee on April 27.
Contact Mike Clifton, 0400 095 902, Elders NSW Rural.
