The Australian dairy industry celebrated 40 years of Australian Breeding Values at a special dinner at Bendigo, Vic, on Tuesday.
The dinner was held as part of the Herd'23 conference.
It looked back on the development of breeding values that have underpinned genetic gain in the Australian dairy industry.
The dinner was told the breeding values were initially run at night on computers in the government Treasury department and took more than three weeks to produce.
The conference also celebrated success in the herd improvement industry with another dinner on Wednesday night.
Emma Hallyburton received the National Herd Improvement Association of Australia Young Achiever Award at the dinner.
The award, sponsored by the Gardiner Foundation, is to recognise the commitment and excellence of young people under 35 years in the industry.
As part of the award she receives fully sponsored training for the Marcus Oldham Rural Leadership Program in May.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.