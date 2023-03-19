Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

CBA says carbon pressure on ag will make financial sense for farms

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated March 20 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth Bank of Australia's national agribusiness director, Carmel Onions.

Busy farmers should not be daunted by fast rising community expectations around cutting carbon emissions and agriculture's wider environmental responsibilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.