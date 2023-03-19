A new federal policy is needed to support farmers to be more efficient in their emissions output, after a country-wide survey revealed many do not know where to start.
Lobby group Farmers for Climate Action surveyed 600 Australian farmers and interviewed representatives from key stakeholder groups including the National Farmers' Federation, which formed the basis of their Farming Forever report, which was launched yesterday.
One key recommendation was the need for more federal funding for research staff to educate farmers in specific commodities on ways to reduce emissions.
The report also recommended further funding for a national on-farm extension program, similar to how Agriculture Victoria's On-Farm Action Plan Pilot operates.
The survey found 93 per cent of farmers were willing to shift to low-emissions production, but only 30pc have had a practical demonstration showing them how to do it.
About 10pc of farmers are growing and selling carbon, while 70pc say they need help understanding the carbon market.
Wonthaggi, Vic, dairy farmer Daryl Hoey, who participated in the survey, believes farmers need clarity on approaches to lower emissions.
Mr Hoey said he did "nothing specific" apart from maintaining good farming practices, using a good fertiliser program and putting out good pastures.
But he said a coordinated effort by the agriculture industry, governments and community was needed for any further progress.
"It is completely disjointed... with everybody working in silos and there is not a clear, coherent message or pathway, so that I can ring up a local agency and say 'I want to get involved [in lowering emissions]'," he said.
Speaking at the launch, Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt agreed that collaboration was key to deal with the impacts of climate change on agriculture.
"What's clear to me from [my] wide-ranging discussions is that there is an urgent need to support Australian agriculture to become even more sustainable," he said.
He also announced a national statement on climate change and agriculture would be developed.
"This national statement is a first for Australia and will present a broad, unified vision for agriculture, and will demonstrate that all levels of government are committed to supporting the sector to sustainably manage climate change impacts," he said.
