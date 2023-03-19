Farm Online
Farmers for Climate Action call for more extension officers to assist farmers reduce emissions

By Philippe Perez
March 20 2023 - 10:00am
Wonthaggi farmer Daryl Hoey says clear pathways for farmers are needed to help them understand ways they can reduce emissions on farm. File picture

A new federal policy is needed to support farmers to be more efficient in their emissions output, after a country-wide survey revealed many do not know where to start.

