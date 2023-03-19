Campaspe shire council has set up a panel of contractors, to help it accelerate the urgent repair of flood damaged roads across the region.
Mayor Rob Amos said fixing flood-damaged roads, bridges, drainage and other road infrastructure was a high priority of the Council so residents, farmers and businesses could return to their normal travel routines and transport arrangements.
"We started urgent remedial road works last year as soon as the water receded and in February, council appointed a panel of contractors to fast-track the government-funded emergency works which need to be completed by the end of April," Cr Amos said.
"Our contractors have a big job ahead of them but we are well advanced with the scoping of works and bundling of works packages ready for roll out.
He said there were 1300 sections of road that had been damaged by the floods.
"We've assessed and scoped 850 for repair," he said.
"More than 470 segments require emergency or immediate works, more than 170 segments have been awarded to contractors and additional packages of works are currently being reviewed by panel contractors as part of the award process."
Road works scheduled over the next few weeks include:
removal of the temporary levee constructed on Headworks Road, Torrumbarry .
roll out of a bridge debris removal package at multiple sites .
continued works to earthen, gravel and sealed roads, and drainage structures in Rochester, Bamawm, Colbinabbin, Echuca Village, Koyuga, Fairy Dell, Rushworth and Torrumbarry.
Cr Amos said while the state and federally funded emergency works were underway, council's ongoing road construction and maintenance activities, part of the capital works program, would continue.
The second stage of remedial flood-related road works was expected to take up to two years to complete.
