Flood-recovering farmers from a multitude of industries celebrated a year of resilience at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds on Tuesday, with major sponsor Aussie Helpers delivering $500,000 in local assistance in the year since.
Financial counsellors are still assessing damage to pasture and health issues in livestock while the strain of mental trauma lies just under the surface - just ask organiser Neil Baker who co-ordinated a social get-together of farmers from a diverse range of agricultural industries.
Tash Kocks, CEO, Aussie Helpers said that while many Aussies-including farmers-were aware of the reality of increased and more severe natural disasters, it was important to remember what that 'reality' meant at a personal level.
"Despite many Aussies breathing a sigh of relief this year with recent changes to our weather systems, farmers and farming communities are still being lashed with heavy rains-causing huge, long-term damage and an even greater and more difficult to measure long-term personal toll.
"Every Murwillumbah farmer we spoke with at yesterday's community BBQ is still recovering from the floods 12-months ago and overwhelmingly the biggest challenge they've faced is the physical recovery and amount of work required to restore their farms.
"And we can't underestimate the mental and emotional impact natural disasters have on farmers and their families. Almost 70p per cent of farmers we spoke with yesterday said the floods had had a moderate or significant impact on their mental and emotional health over the last 12-months," said Ms Kocks.
