Farmer barbecue marks 12 months of flood resilience on the Far North Coast

By Jamie Brown
March 18 2023 - 1:00pm
Dairy farmers Jen, Trish and Pat McDonald, from Kenarie Jersey stud at Murwillumbah during the agricultural industry get-together on Tuesday.

Flood-recovering farmers from a multitude of industries celebrated a year of resilience at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds on Tuesday, with major sponsor Aussie Helpers delivering $500,000 in local assistance in the year since.

