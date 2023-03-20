Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Jakob Malmo, renowned Maffra dairy cattle vet, dies

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
March 20 2023 - 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jakob Malmo, pictured here in 2019, who co-authored the definitive text on cattle disease, has died. Picture by Marian Macdonald

Renowned dairy cattle veterinarian Dr Jakob Malmo has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.