Renowned dairy cattle veterinarian Dr Jakob Malmo has died.
Dr Malmo will leave a last legacy for his involvement in training dairy cattle veterinarians over 50 years and for his contribution to critical dairy research.
In an interview in 2019, Dr Malmo said the achievement he was most proud of in his 58-year veterinary career was his and Professor Doug Blood's establishment of the Melbourne University Rural Veterinary Unit at Maffra, Vic.
This facility was developed in the late 1970s to expose final-year veterinary students to various aspects of cattle medicine and production.
"All of the Melbourne veterinary undergraduates in final year spent time working in the practice," Dr Malmo said.
"I have probably had 1600 young undergraduate veterinarians through this practice for training and anywhere I go in the world someone comes up and says 'Hey, remember me? I was with you 40 years ago?'
"That would be, I reckon, the highlight of my career."
Dr Malmo was made Officer of the Order of Australia and awarded the prestigious Gilruth Prize.
He also had a Gardiner Foundation tertiary scholarship named after him.
Dr Malmo was also the co-author of the definitive and authoritative text on cattle diseases in New Zealand and Australia, Diseases of Cattle in Australasia, the second edition of which was released in 2019.
The book is written from the perspective of the veterinary practitioner encountering the diseases in cattle on a farm.
It covers all the important diseases of cattle, with particular emphasis on clinical examination, diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, lameness, mastitis and reproductive disorders.
Professor Emeritus Ivan Caple AM, University of Melbourne, said the book remained the ultimate textbook on diseases of cattle in Australasia.
The Maffra Veterinary Practice also played a critical role in dairy research.
It kept a large data set of clients' herd records going back decades that yielding invaluable information for dairy research, including for the InCalf project that helped tackle dairy cow infertility.
Dr Malmo gave his last lecture as a University of Melbourne professor in 2016.
In 2019 Dr Malmo retired as a vet and with his wife Jean ran two dairy farms milking 1500 cows at Tinamba, Vic, and Boisdale, Vic.
He died on Friday, March 17.
A funeral service for Dr Malmo will be held at the Maffra Football Club Function Rooms, Newry Road, Maffra, Vic, on Thursday, March 23, starting at 12.30PM, followed by burial at the Maffra Cemetery.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
