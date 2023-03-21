Patterns changing rapidly

Many climate indicators have shown a quicker than expected change in recent weeks. As a result, after the coolest summer in over a decade many parts of NSW and southern Queensland are on track to have their hottest March on record.
This has occurred due to a few factors all happening at the same time. La Nina's demise, after being slow for much of January and February, has occurred more rapidly in recent weeks. Not only the ocean patterns, but the atmosphere has now taken on a more neutral look.
In the north, the Madden-Julian Oscillation moved on and the resultant break in the monsoon allowed a long stretch of clear skies which generated a broad mass of hot air over northern and central parts of Australia.
To the south, the Southern Annular Mode has moved towards the negative for the first time in many months. This allowed the westerly winds which circumnavigate Antarctica to expand northwards during the past few weeks, and this helped drag the hot air from central Australia towards the south east states. However, the SAM is expected to return to neutral in the next week or two.
In addition, the sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea are averaging nearly 27 degrees C, which is warm enough to support a tropical cyclone. This means that even when winds are onshore, it is still warmer than normal. Onshore winds have returned in recent days, and this could lead to more "autumnal" temperatures for the last weeks of March.
Looking further ahead, most climate models suggest neutral ENSO conditions are likely to persist through the rest of autumn. However, there are some signs that El Nino could form later in the year. In fact, there is now at least a 60-65 per cent chance of an El Nino in spring and early summer of 2023.
As for the Indian Ocean (which in recent years has become more important as a climate indicator for south east Australian rainfall patterns), the Indian Ocean Dipole is currently neutral but typically has little influence on Australia until mid-April . If it remains neutral, then for the first time in some years its effects will be minimal into at least mid-winter, although a slight swing back to positive is possible.
So it looks as though 2023 will be drier than recent years, with most parts of inland south east Australia having below average rainfall in the second half of the year. With an El Nino development a real possibility, it is likely that temperatures will be above average and hot conditions are likely to develop in mid to late spring for a change.
