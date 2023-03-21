Farm Online

Rapid change in climate indicators causes hot spell

By Don White, Weatherwatch
March 21 2023 - 11:00am
Patterns changing rapidly

Many climate indicators have shown a quicker than expected change in recent weeks. As a result, after the coolest summer in over a decade many parts of NSW and southern Queensland are on track to have their hottest March on record.

