Some might question how a farm owner can dare to ask over $19,000 an acre to sell their property.
That grazier's simple answer is the property has 800 metres of frontage to the famous Kiewa River.
That provides the location, in the North East in the heart of the Kiewa Valley, and the value, highly fertile river flats which have been prized as long as there's been farming in Victoria.
Riverview at Upper Gundowring takes in 55 hectares (136 acres) and is offered to the market through Corcoran Parker for $2.6 million.
The agents say the farm sale is an "extremely rare and unique opportunity" to secure lifestyle and/or grazing property in the highly sought after and tightly held Kiewa Valley.
Close to Mount Bogong and Falls Creek and only 40 minutes to Albury/Wodonga with these famous fertile flats and an average annual rainfall of 1000mm.
And did we mention the Kiewa River is a well known high country trout stream as well, one of the upper tributaries of the Murray River.
These alluvial river flats rise to intermediate terrace country.
The land comes with 38 megalitres of water entitlement with 16 hectares already laid out to irrigation.
Stock carrying capacity is said to be 60 breeding cows and calves or 120 young steer equivalents.
A comfortable four-bedroom home is included in the deal.
Most of the land is cleared and is rated as flat to undulating.
Agents say the farm is ideally suited to pasture production, livestock breeding and grazing.
Pastures are improved with ryes and clovers with strong fertiliser history and the farm is divided into 22 main paddocks with two internal laneways.
A series of risers with sprinkler cannons are secured via clip lock attachment.
Stock water is provided via troughs, internal lagoons and the Kiewa River.
The farm is for sale via private treaty through Corcoran Park.
For more information contact John Honeychurch on 0419 790924 or Mathew Jhonston on 0456 972784.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
