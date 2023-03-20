Red River Stockyards redesigns the River King cattle crush

The River King cattle crush provides a safe and efficient working environment. Picture supplied.

The team behind Red River Stockyards regularly review the design of their products and the manufacturing standard of their stockyards and cattle crushes, to ensure they stand up to Australia's tough working conditions.

At front of mind is developing and producing cattle handling systems that provide a safe and efficient working environment for farmers and create a low stress environment for their cattle.

Using valuable input from cattlemen from around Australia, and understanding their customers' individual needs, the River King Crush has been re-designed.

Most stockyards require facilities for receiving, holding, handling and moving cattle into smaller workable yards for drafting, restraint, loading and unloading.

Prototypes of the River King Crush were developed over the past five years and have been installed on cattle farms in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia. Several pre-orders are currently being manufactured for properties across Australia.

Steve Dellow, Red River Stockyards' sales manager, said the aim of redesigning the River King Crush was to make it safer and easier to use, and more readily available.

"Most people buying it are upgrading their stockyard system or they need a bigger crush because they've changed their farming system to produce heavier steers or bullocks, or they're investing in bulls," Mr Dellow said.

The new version of the River King Crush is stronger, wider and longer, weighing just over 860 kg. One version is built with a floor, enabling weigh bars to be installed and the entire crush can be tared.

Red River Stockyards regularly review the design of their products and the manufacturing standard of their stockyards and cattle crushes. Picture supplied.

Heavy duty slam catches on all gates have been re-designed for increased peace of mind and animal and worker safety. The River King cattle crush enables front and rear operation, and can be manufactured for near-side or offside operator use and safety.

Four equal-sized barn door gates with heavy duty slam catches allows the cow or bull to have full vision of what is going on around it, so the animal is less likely to be spooked by a worker in close vicinity.

Customised needle gates minimise risk to the worker and stress to the animal when oral and needle animal health products, or branding, need to be used.

A vet gate on the working side at the rear of the River King cattle crush enables easy access to the animal and reduces the likelihood of the vet or a worker from being kicked. Semen testing gates can also be installed.

The parallel side squeeze is easy operation, and is shock-absorbing with a noise-reducing dampener.

An optional baulk gate at the head of the bale restrains the animal's head, with minimum stress.

When it's needed, a brisket bar rises 300 mm from the floor and prevents the restrained animal from kneeling or dropping to the ground.

A hydralock heavy duty chin bar folds away flush when it's not needed; but when the animal has a habit of throwing its head around or pulling back when it's in the cattle crush, the chin bar provides safety for animal and worker.

A rump bar easily slides across to stop the animal from backing up and creating problems in the cattle crush.

A sheeted rear auto-locked slide gate helps the animal to settle down, and reduces the risk of it being alarmed about the close proximity of other cattle in the drafting race.

The double ratchet head bale has been re-designed to be quieter in operation and the length of the catch now means the worker can more easily reach it to lever it down. Reduced to a 30 degree arc, there is less stress and user risk for the operator and cattle. It can be used by men, women and youth.

Most people buying the River King Crush are upgrading their cattle handling systems. Picture supplied.

The River King Crush favours a one person operation, and the mechanism is easier to use and requires less force. The operator is not overly fatigued as the day goes on, which reduces occupational risk in the workplace.

"It's simply safer for cattle and people.

"An essential part of our stockyard building is research.

"The majority of our Red River Stockyards' family come from rural backgrounds. We understand the customer's needs and do everything in our power to make their livestock handing dreams possible.

"We know the ins and outs of good stockyard designs. We draw on this knowledge, and our customers input, to make our cattle handling equipment resilient, innovative, and simply more intuitive to work with.

"This is a key contributing factor to the success of our business and the ideas we have for our products, like the original G-Force forcing yard."

More recently, assembly line production was modified to improve Red River Stockyards' manufacturing efficiency.

The River King Crush remains Australian-made, in Tamworth, NSW. A new manufacturing facility has been built and robotics installed to increase the number of stockyards and crushes that can be built.

Rather than reduce workforce, the investment has increased the number of full time workers, especially with specialised welding skills.

"Our workload keeps rising with the interest in Red River's products from cattle farmers across Australia, New Zealand and now in America.

"The price of raw materials has been fluctuating and we want to keep our prices stable, as we continue to expand.

"Our new manufacturing facility at Tamworth enables Red River's expansion as our customers' needs grow."