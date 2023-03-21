Live dairy cattle exports delivered $180 million to Australian dairy farmers in 2020-21, a new report has revealed.
The trade was worth $258 million in the same period, the new report commissioned by research bodies LiveCorp and Meat & Livestock Australia, in association with Dairy Australia, showed.
The report outlines the value of the live dairy cattle export trade and the benefit it brings to different regions of southern Australia.
Australia exports abut 80,000 dairy cattle each year, predominantly from southern states to markets such as China and Japan.
These are usually high-value animals with specific pedigree and pregnancy status requirements.
LiveCorp chief executive officer Wayne Collier said the value of the live export sector to dairy farmers was more than just the number of jobs.
"The report found that around 830 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs were supported from the rearing of dairy cattle for live export," he said.
"More importantly, exporting dairy farms were more profitable than non-exporting farms in all states, apart from South Australia."
Mr Collier said Australian dairy cattle were highly valued by overseas customers.
"They respect our strong health protocols and disease-free status," he said.
"They also know that there are strict regulations around animal welfare, exporting and the care taken when transporting animals overseas.
"The genetic potential of our animals also helps to bolster the performance of our customers' domestic herds.
"Australian dairy cattle are known for producing high volumes of milk and also being resilient and able to adapt to variable climates."
READ MORE: Data finds dairy cows worth more |
Dairy Australia trade and industry strategy general manager Charlie McElhone said live dairy cattle exports continued to provide valuable business diversification and an alternative income stream for many dairy farmers.
"The report highlights how the dairy heifer export industry provides an important market for surplus heifers and has been a valuable alternative income stream for dairy farmers," he said.
"The trade has helped many dairy farmers to mitigate against some of the volatility of milk prices while providing another avenue to ensure business sustainability."
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.