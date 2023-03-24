THE POTENTIAL of maize in the tropics has long been talked about, however as the crop becomes better established the focus is now turning to how to get the best out of crops.
Jack Daniel, an agronomist with the Northern Australia Crop Research Alliance, based in Kununurra in northern Western Australia, said trial work was currently being taken out throughout the Ord River Irrigation Area to figure out the most effective nitrogen application strategy.
Speaking at the Australian Summer Grains Conference remotely Mr Daniel said research had found that crops responded quickly to nitrogen, but said there seemed to be a plateau to nitrogen responsiveness.
"It is really good in terms of response up to 160 kilograms a hectare of nitrogen," he said.
"After that we see a real flat lining in terms of tonnes of grain versus nitrogen applied."
He said the key would be trying to manage long-term nitrogen needs as well as tailor the program to feeding the crop when it most needed it.
"We figured out the average crop in the area would export around 140kg/ha of N so we have to work on replacing that."
"Getting the product out early showed a clear response but once you started putting out those larger rates it is essentially just feeding the stubble, you're not getting a yield benefit out of it."
Mr Daniel said further research would be done to figure out the best economics for nitrogen strategies.
"We need to be getting the best value for money from the product."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
