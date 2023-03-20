Farm Online
Home/Beef

Incorrect disposal of suspect imported meat triggers a biosecurity crackdown

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 21 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meat products which biosecurity officials say were incorrectly disposed of. Picture from Federal government

Government authorities have again shown they are serious about new biosecurity laws aimed to stop the arrival of devastating diseases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.