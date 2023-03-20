Government authorities have again shown they are serious about new biosecurity laws aimed to stop the arrival of devastating diseases.
A government contractor responsible for dumping imported meat products which fail border screening has been found to have breached those biosecurity laws.
The unnamed company is the first to be subject to a new two-year monitoring program as a result.
Earlier in the month, Australia's beefed up biosecurity laws cost a returning cruise ship passenger $3300 in fines.
On January 1, Australia increased penalties for biosecurity breaches in light of the threat to the risks to the nation's economy, notably the livestock industry.
The removal of border closures post-pandemic has seen the expected boom in international travel.
A cruise passenger on a ship which originated in New Zealand tried to enter the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal carrying a large amount of plant material as undeclared souvenirs which added $3300 to the cost of the traveller's holiday.
In this latest biosecurity breach, an "Australia wide waste management business" is alleged to have incorrectly disposed of imported meat products.
Australian border officials are on red alert over the close proximity of diseases like foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease and African swine fever among many biosecurity threats to the nation's farmers.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry authorises individuals and companies to carry out specific biosecurity activities under a Approved Arrangements system.
This allows those firms to manage biosecurity risks of imported goods which are subject to biosecurity controls.
As a result of the breach, the company will be required to meet several undertakings over the next 24 months.
These undertakings include requirements to re-train staff and engage an independent auditor to ensure they are meeting their obligations in relation to their approved arrangement.
Australia's biosecurity director Andrew Metcalfe said any breach of process could have had significant consequences for Australia's environment, economy, and animal health.
"Approved Arrangements play an important role in the balance between keeping up with the flow of goods into the country and managing Australia's biosecurity risks," he said.
"We are keen to work with our partners to ensure our high standards are met and maintained."
Biosecurity and Compliance deputy secretary Dr Chris Locke said Australia allows contractors to manage imported goods and containers at approved sites.
He said this reduces delays for businesses importing a wide range of products including food, timber and plants.
"The department conducts regular compliance checks and auditing to ensure participants are complying with Australia's biosecurity laws, which protect our agricultural industries as well as our unique environment and wildlife," Dr Locke said.
There are more than 3600 Approved Arrangements in Australia.
There are about 70 different classes and sub-classes of AAs including for collecting and transporting biosecurity waste from other businesses who operate AAs as well as from airports and seaports.
They also include treatment providers (e.g. fumigation businesses) which treat imported goods, as well as sea and air freight depots handling imported cargo, also laboratories working on imported biological material and containment and disease screening of imported plants.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
