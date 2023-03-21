Farm Online
Ken Vowles new chairman of NTLEA

March 21 2023 - 1:00pm
Ken Vowles has been elected chairman of the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters Association. Picture supplied.

KEN Vowles has been elected chairman of the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters Association, in a move that sees the former NT Primary Industries Minister renew his long-standing advocacy work in support of the northern livestock industry.

