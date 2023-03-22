Farm Online
Unpacking the US beef consumer: Over the Hooks with Steve Martyn

By Steve Martyn
March 23 2023 - 8:00am
The meat counter at a Whole Foods Market grocery store in Florida in the United States. Picture via Shutterstock.

The Australian Government Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation - CSIRO - along with Austrade recently approached the Meat Importers Council of America in Washington about research they are undertaking to understand the product attributes valued by US beef importers.

