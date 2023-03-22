The Australian Government Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation - CSIRO - along with Austrade recently approached the Meat Importers Council of America in Washington about research they are undertaking to understand the product attributes valued by US beef importers.
MICA represents the vast majority of meat importers in the US and also has many members from all the major suppliers in Central and South America.
The research is part of the CSIRO's 'Trusted Agrifood Exports Mission' that has a focus on beef exports with previous work completed in China, Vietnam and the UK.
In the US it is looking for the supporting evidence from importers and end users that they require for claimed attributes and what assurance systems are important for them and their customers.
The findings, they hope, will help guide Australia's beef industry towards meeting the needs of US importers and their customers and inform the development of assurance systems that promote customer trust.
Up to 40 per cent of any beef carcase can be for grinding or manufacturing.
The US market for beef, especially manufacturing beef, has been a mainstay of Australia's beef processing and export sector for more than 60 years.
Global trends, however, have changed and matured. Other markets like Japan, Korea and China have emerged and some, like Russia, have disappeared, but the US has always been there since 1960 as a reference point for the global pricing of manufacturing beef.
Of more recent times chilled beef, especially grassfed, has also expanded its customer base there.
Almost 30pc of Australian beef exports to the US in 2022 was chilled.
The US manufacturing beef market in its heyday acted as the market of last resort that other markets needed to match or exceed on price in order to attract the product away.
The removal of quotas as a factor has allowed a more open market to operate and grinding beef shipments have fallen to the US over the years as other markets in Asia have grown.
Japan, Korea and China have become large buyers of Australian grinding beef.
The trade data suggests that Japan takes a higher percentage of lower CL product (50s and 65s) while the US has always been mainly higher lean content (85s and 90s).
Australia, however, no longer has the volume of lean grinding meat that it had 30 years ago. An increasing percentage of grainfed cattle processed each year in Australia has also meant that the amount of lean product available has fallen.
The Asian quick service restuarant trade is also far more established than 30 years ago and Australia produces considerably more lower CL product than it did back then.
Grinding meat end users often use a least cost meat block formula to identify what supply options will deliver the lowest cost mix for their product specification.
In the US, imported product from Brazil and Argentina now enter the market at a substantial discount to Australian grinding meat but some major end users, especially those with a global brand to protect, will pay a substantial premium to only use Australian and NZ product because of its exceptional health, hygiene and sustainability status.
The US is arguably still one of the largest importers of grinding beef in the world and Australia needs to continually find ways of maintaining its competitive advantage in that market especially with the number of countries seeking US access continuing to increase.
Brazil re-entered the US market in 2020 and have since been shipping up to 100,000 tonnes per annum despite paying substantially higher import duties but still selling at discounts to Australian product to drive market share.
The need to identify what attracts the premiums for Australian product and what assurance systems support their maintanance becomes ever more important so the work by CSIRO will hopefully be a valuable contribution to that goal.
A recent development in the US that may be problematic for manufacturing meat imports is a proposal by the USDA FSIS (US Department of Agriculture) to change requirements for the use of the voluntary "Product of USA" label claim.
They propose only product that is derived from an animal born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the US may carry the claim.
This contradicts USDA policy since 1985 that has allowed imported product that is mixed with US product and then undergone further processing in the US like hamburger patties, to bear the label. This proposal has the potential to force companies using imported beef to abandon using the claim, implement a more complex system of input segregation or even limit imported purchases.
Canada and Mexico have a stake in this given they are major beef suppliers to the US market and in the past they have been to the World Trade Organisation on issues like this so we will wait and see.
The 18th Power of Meat report from the American Meat Institute/FMI reports that self-described meat eaters in the US comprise 78pc of American consumers compared to just 7pc as vegan or vegetarian.
However just under half of these meat eaters (47pc) believe meat brands are committed to responsible ethical sourcing and only 45pc say meat and poultry brands are committed to sustainable production.
Maintaining this aspect of Australia's reputation as a sustainable and ethical operator that will differentiate us from other suppliers to the US will be a valuable long-term investment.
Market analyst Aginfo advises that unit values of USDA Annual Average Prices for 90CL Australian beef to the US reached their highest level over the last decade in 2022 (280 US c/lb ex dock) despite high US beef production.
With US demand for lean grinding beef likely to increase going forward as US beef production falls over coming years, upward pressure on Australian import values is likley to continue if those premiums are maintained.
