Two new Trukpak sprayer models designed to be fitted to side-by-side vehicles have been released by Silvan Australia.
The 200 litre sprayers, along with two towbar spray booms, have been launched as part of the company's autumn range.
This range includes the S10R-1 and -2 model sprayers and the RP1-35 and RP1-36 spray booms.
The Trukpak spray range is self-contained and favoured for its flexible range of options and industrial design.
The pump produces up to 14L/min open flow and with the factory fitted pressure regulator can deliver spray through the Varijet spraygun up to a distance of 10 metres, from either the 15m retractable hose reel or 30m manual wind reel depending on the model from a side-by-side, carryall or trailer.
Both sprayers with tank and hose reel are suited to a range of weed management applications including blackberries, fence lines and roadside spraying.
The new RP1-35 general purpose towbar spray boom with a width of 120cm fits inside the wheel track of many side-by-side vehicles and ATVs and has the advantage of five nozzle height adjustment settings.
With this model boom each of the five nozzles can be turned on or off for many spraying applications. This flexibility makes it ideal for fence lines, driveways, firebreaks, horse arenas and broad spraying applications. Another feature is its ability to achieve a spray width of up to 7m.
The boom requires a pump capable of delivering a minimum 7L/min. Larger volume pumps may require a pressure regulator to ensure constant flow and no pulsation.
The RP1-36 boomless nozzle towbar boom has the ability to spray in an arc of either 90 or 180 degrees and achieve a spray width of up to 7.4m or 3.7m using one nozzle.
It is able to spray around obstacles that could damage a traditional boom such as fences, guardrails, trees and power poles.
The boomless nozzle comes with a 50mm galvanised steel mounting bracket fitted to a heavy duty frame that suits many side by sides and ATVs like the RP1-35 model.
It is suited to several different 12V sprayers, including the Trukpak models, and can be fitted to four different motorised options.
The model pairs well with sprayers fitted with a pump delivering between 10-20 litres a minute minimum open flow.
