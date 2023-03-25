Farm Online
Silvan releases new Trukpak sprayer and towbar spray boom range

March 25 2023 - 2:00pm
The Trukpak S10R-1 sprayer is self-contained and favoured for its flexible range of options and industrial design.

Two new Trukpak sprayer models designed to be fitted to side-by-side vehicles have been released by Silvan Australia.

