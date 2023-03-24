Ukrainian grain corridor deal extended

International wheat futures markets increased last week on uncertainty over the extension of the Ukrainian grain corridor agreement.
Russia kept the market on its toes up to the expiry date of the agreement with an extension only agreed to over the weekend.
The main point of contention appears to be the countries importing grain from Ukraine.
Russia claims the agreement is meant to benefit developing countries such as those in north Africa and the middle east, however some grain has moved into more developed western societies.
The reality is more grain being available to the world benefits all importing countries in respect to price, regardless of where it is flowing.
Some uncertainty remains around the timeframe of the extension, with the Russian foreign ministry citing it was for 60 days while the Ukrainian deputy prime minister said it was for 120 days.
Interestingly just before the corridor extension, two cargoes of Ukrainian wheat were reportedly booked by Egypt for US$299a tonne delivered their ports on a cost and freight basis for April shipment.
This works back to about US$280/t on a free on board (FOB) basis ex-Ukraine, which likely reflects a risk discount worked into the price.
Russia was quoted US$303/t FOB ex-Russia as a comparison.
Australian APW1 wheat is quoted US$330/t at a FOB level or A$460 FIS (free in store) WA and A$435 track east coast.
Locally, traded values of Australian grain have been relatively flat, albeit on reduced volumes as price expectations between buyers and sellers have opened for some grades and locations.
Many growers appear comfortable being patient with their remaining unsold grain, waiting for price targets to be reached.
Buyers have become more cautious and selective, sitting on the sidelines a little more, searching offers and then jumping in and trying to buy grain that works for them.
Demand for Australian grain remains; the market now needs to establish the price point.
Some examples of trades last week are provided below.
APW1 was trading $418/t Pt Kembla, $402/t Newcastle, $401/t Melbourne, $400/t Pt Giles, and $400/t Kwinana. ASW1 wheat traded $385/t Port Adelaide, $380/t Geraldton and $360/t Kwinana.
The premiums on protein grades appear to be more sporadic. H2 traded $420/t Melbourne as an example. ANW1 traded $466/t Kwinana. SFW1 was $375/t Geelong.
Growers can create demand for their grain by offering it for sale at the price they want to all buyers so they can see it, crunch their numbers and try to buy it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.